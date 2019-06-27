Crash sends 18-wheeler flying off East Freeway, driver feared dead

A truck flew off the East Freeway and landed in the river below.

HIGHLANDS, Texas - An early morning crash sent an 18-wheeler flying off a bridge in east Harris County.

Deputies said the accident happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday on the East Freeway at the San Jacinto River.

According to authorities, a deputy traveling westbound on the East Freeway came across a Chevy that was facing oncoming traffic with no lights on.

The deputy stopped to investigate and found two men ages 18 and 23 who told the deputy they were traveling westbound when there was a minor crash with another 18-wheeler, authorities said.

Deputies said the crash caused the 18-year-old driver of the Chevy to lose control of the vehicle and the car spun out, coming to a stop facing oncoming traffic.

The 18-wheeler involved in the initial crash left the scene, leaving the Chevy disabled in a moving lane of traffic with no lights on, deputies said.

As the deputy was talking with the two men, a second 18-wheeler hit the Chevy, causing the truck driver to lose control, crash through a guardrail and plunge into the river below, authorities said.

Authorities said the cab of the truck was fully submerged and the trailer was partially submerged.

Deputies said they have no indication of how many people were inside the cab of the truck or if the driver was able to make it out, so they are fearing the worst.

Both men in the Chevy were not impaired and are cooperating with authorities. The deputy who witnesses the crash was not hurt.

All inbound lanes in the area are shut down as investigators and crews work to clear the scene.

