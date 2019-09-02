Driver killed, woman injured in rollover crash on Grand Parkway

At least one person is dead after an accident in north Harris County.

SPRING, Texas - A man was killed and a woman was injured in a rollover crash in north Harris County.

According to authorities, the crash happened just after noon Monday on the Grand Parkway at FW 2920 in Spring.

Deputies said one vehicle rolled. Police said the man was ejected and woman passenger was trapped inside. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe the driver was speeding, lost control and was thrown from the truck.

Authorities said they are still working to determine how many vehicles and people were involved in the crash.

All eastbound lanes of the Grand Parkway are closed as crews and investigators work to clear the scene. Officials estimate crews will clear the wreck in 45 minutes.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.