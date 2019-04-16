3 children, 2 adults injured in serious north Harris County crash

HOUSTON - Three children and two adults were injured Tuesday in what authorities described as a serious crash in north Harris County.

The crash was reported about 7:30 a.m. on Orange Grove Drive near Vickery Street.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one of the vehicles involved in the two-car crash caught fire.

Gonzalez said one of the children was in “bad shape,” but deputies and emergency crews were able to bring him up to stable condition before the child was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Update on Vickery: 2-car crash. 3 kids and 2 adults injured. One child was in bad shape, but thanks to quick work by our deputies and Harris County Emergency Corps, child is stable now, being transported to hospital. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 16, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.