Your weekly traffic update

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

HOUSTON – Hey Houston,

Beyoncé is coming home this weekend for her RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR and its time to get in “Formation.” Videos of her daughter, Blue Ivy, joining her on stage have been buzzing all over social media.

With hundreds of people expected to attend, it may be smart to plan your transportation ahead of time.

Rideshare

Rideshare companies like Uber are anticipated a high volume of riders. Not only is the company predicting high wait times, but also high fares. To avoid bumper-to-bumper delays leaving the venue, try to depart well before curtains close. If you plan to travel with a group, you can save a few coins by sharing a multi-stop group ride to the venue.

Here are a few safety tips:

Take advantage of Uber’s PIN verification feature

Share your trip with others

Confirm the vehicle’s make and model

Use Uber’s Emergency button if you feel unsafe

Metro transportation

If you are heading to the concert. NRG park can be accessed from the METRORail Red Line. According to Tracy Jackson, deputy chief communications officer for METRO, there will also be more trains in service three hours prior to the concert. If the Red Line is not along your route, no problem. There are three bus routes that are within walking distance:

84 Buffalo Speedway

60 Cambridge

14 Hiram Clarke

If you decide to drive to the big show, remember NRG park is cashless. The rideshare pick-up and drop-off will be in the Yellow Lot off Main Street.

Have a “Flawless” weekend.

Justina Latimer

KPRC 2 Traffic Expert

Have a traffic question? I can help.

What do you want to know about Houston traffic? We will be answering your questions on-air. You can email them to JLatimer@KPRC.com or ask here!

Airports

With a high volume of travelers, Houston airports continue to urge passengers to reserve parking online before arriving to the airport.

Recent headlines

Weekend construction

The Southwest Freeway will be closed again this weekend heading northbound and southbound at the West Loop.

Houston’s big projects

Get your traffic news, maps and route planner 24/7 at Click2Houston.com/traffic.