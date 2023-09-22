Your weekly traffic update

HOUSTON – Hey Houston,
Beyoncé is coming home this weekend for her RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR and its time to get in “Formation.” Videos of her daughter, Blue Ivy, joining her on stage have been buzzing all over social media.
With hundreds of people expected to attend, it may be smart to plan your transportation ahead of time.
Rideshare
Rideshare companies like Uber are anticipated a high volume of riders. Not only is the company predicting high wait times, but also high fares. To avoid bumper-to-bumper delays leaving the venue, try to depart well before curtains close. If you plan to travel with a group, you can save a few coins by sharing a multi-stop group ride to the venue.
Here are a few safety tips:
- Take advantage of Uber’s PIN verification feature
- Share your trip with others
- Confirm the vehicle’s make and model
- Use Uber’s Emergency button if you feel unsafe
Metro transportation
If you are heading to the concert. NRG park can be accessed from the METRORail Red Line. According to Tracy Jackson, deputy chief communications officer for METRO, there will also be more trains in service three hours prior to the concert. If the Red Line is not along your route, no problem. There are three bus routes that are within walking distance:
- 84 Buffalo Speedway
- 60 Cambridge
- 14 Hiram Clarke
If you decide to drive to the big show, remember NRG park is cashless. The rideshare pick-up and drop-off will be in the Yellow Lot off Main Street.
Have a “Flawless” weekend.
Justina Latimer
KPRC 2 Traffic Expert
Have a traffic question? I can help.
What do you want to know about Houston traffic? We will be answering your questions on-air. You can email them to JLatimer@KPRC.com or ask here!
Airports
- With a high volume of travelers, Houston airports continue to urge passengers to reserve parking online before arriving to the airport.
Recent headlines
Weekend construction
- The Southwest Freeway will be closed again this weekend heading northbound and southbound at the West Loop.
Houston’s big projects
Get your traffic news, maps and route planner 24/7 at Click2Houston.com/traffic.