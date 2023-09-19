91º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Closures on I-610 East Loop from Clinton Street to Market Street beginning Friday

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: East Loop, I-610, Clinton Street, Market Street, Traffic
Traffic Alert (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Heads up, drivers!

Crews will close two inside lanes northbound and southbound on I-610 East Loop from Clinton Street to Market Street beginning Friday.

According to TxDOT Houston, the closures begin at 9 p.m. and last until Monday, Sept 25. at 5 a.m.

Drivers are urged to expect delays and find and alternate route during those times.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Prairie View A&M University graduate with a master’s degree in Digital Media Studies from Sam Houston State. Delta woman. Proud aunt. Lover of the color purple. 💜

email