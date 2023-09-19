Closures on I-610 East Loop from Clinton Street to Market Street beginning Friday

HOUSTON – Heads up, drivers!

Crews will close two inside lanes northbound and southbound on I-610 East Loop from Clinton Street to Market Street beginning Friday.

According to TxDOT Houston, the closures begin at 9 p.m. and last until Monday, Sept 25. at 5 a.m.

Drivers are urged to expect delays and find and alternate route during those times.