Fiery 6-vehicle crash closes exit ramp near Tomball Parkway southbound at North Sam Houston Tollway

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Fiery 6-vehicle crash closes exit ramp near Tomball Parkway southbound at North Sam Houston Tollway (Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

TOMBALL, Texas – A vehicle fire was reported on Tomball Parkway southbound at North Sam Houston Tollway following a crash involving six vehicles on Friday, Houston TranStar said.

The exit ramp is currently affected.

EMS and fire officials were at the scene treating victims that reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Police have not said what caused the crash.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route as delays are expected.

