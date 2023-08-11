Fiery 6-vehicle crash closes exit ramp near Tomball Parkway southbound at North Sam Houston Tollway

TOMBALL, Texas – A vehicle fire was reported on Tomball Parkway southbound at North Sam Houston Tollway following a crash involving six vehicles on Friday, Houston TranStar said.
The exit ramp is currently affected.
EMS and fire officials were at the scene treating victims that reportedly sustained minor injuries.
#NOW: Constable Deputies are working a major vehicle crash in the 16800 block of the Tomball Pkwy. One of the vehicles involved was fully engulfed.— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 11, 2023
EMS and Fire are on scene treating all the victims. Minor injuries reported at this time.
Please avoid the area. Expect Delays! pic.twitter.com/wo80xDKMSj
Police have not said what caused the crash.
Drivers are urged to find an alternate route as delays are expected.