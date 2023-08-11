Fiery 6-vehicle crash closes exit ramp near Tomball Parkway southbound at North Sam Houston Tollway

TOMBALL, Texas – A vehicle fire was reported on Tomball Parkway southbound at North Sam Houston Tollway following a crash involving six vehicles on Friday, Houston TranStar said.

The exit ramp is currently affected.

EMS and fire officials were at the scene treating victims that reportedly sustained minor injuries.

#NOW: Constable Deputies are working a major vehicle crash in the 16800 block of the Tomball Pkwy. One of the vehicles involved was fully engulfed.



EMS and Fire are on scene treating all the victims. Minor injuries reported at this time.



Please avoid the area. Expect Delays! pic.twitter.com/wo80xDKMSj — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 11, 2023

Police have not said what caused the crash.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route as delays are expected.