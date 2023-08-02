Traffic Awareness Month: Stay safe, travel with care

HOUSTON – Hey H-town,

We made it to August! Did you know this month is Traffic Awareness Month? The idea is to raise awareness when it comes to road issues and educate drivers on how to stay safe. As we navigate these Houston roads together, remember every small action makes a huge difference. Be courteous to other drivers out there, cruise the speed limit, and if you make eye contact on the roads, don’t be afraid to smile. 😊

Speaking of smiling, here are two deals that may make your day:

🚴‍♂️If you are in Tomball Friday, the 51st annual Tomball Night will be happening. AAA Texas will be there with free bike helmets for the kiddos as they educate families on bike safety.

Booking any last-minute trips? Well, Southwest is once again having another special! The airline recently launched a buy one, get one 50% off promotional for travel by September 30. August 3 is the final day to lock in the deal. To qualify, you must be a rapid rewards member.

Safe travels! 🚦✨

Justina Latimer