HOUSTON – Several people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash involving a METRO bus in the Greenspoint area, the METRO Police Department said.

The crash, which happened at 200 Greens Rd., was reported at 3:10 p.m.

According to METRO PD, 11 of the 15 people traveling on the bus, including the bus driver, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Additional details on the crash have not been provided at this time.