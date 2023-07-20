2 flight deals to take advantage of before Friday

HOUSTON – Happy Thursday, Houston!

Did you know the world’s first scheduled commercial passenger flight was back in 1914? Travel has really taken off since then. Whether you are traveling by car, bus, train or airplane, transportation has certainly evolved.

Recently, I was searching for a flight to Baltimore for a family event. During my search, I found two deals that I wanted to share with you: Frontier recently released a travel deal. The airline is celebrating its 29th birthday by offering one-way flights starting at $29. Those snagging the deal have until 10:59 p.m. CT on July 20 for travel through Nov. 15.

But they aren’t the only ones. Southwest also released its fall deals. According to the airline, travelers had the option to book one-way prices as low as $59 depending on where they are traveling. Those snagging the deal will have until July 21, 1:59 a.m. CT.

Good luck finding your deal, 🍀

Justina Latimer