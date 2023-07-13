TRAFFIC ALERT: Roadwork to shut down Southwest Freeway northbound from Chimney Rock to 610 West Loop

TRAFFIC ALERT: Southwest Freeway closing in both directions back to back weekends

HOUSTON – Heads up, drivers! Several lanes on SW Freeway northbound near Chimney Rock are closed due to emergency roadwork, TxDOT says.

Construction is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and is projected to end at 3 p.m. between Chimney Rock and 610 West Loop.

Drivers are expected to face delays.

For an alternate route, exit Hillcroft, and take either Westheimer Road, Richmond Avenue.

You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.