Highway 59 at Oyster Creek Bridge will be completely closed this weekend: See alternate routes

Complete closure on Highway 59 at Oyster Creek Bridge happening this weekend: See alternate routes

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Heads up, drivers.

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close all southbound and northbound main lanes of U.S. Highway 59 at the Oyster Creek Bridge from Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

According to TxDOT, a complete closure is needed to shift all lanes to the west onto the newly constructed southbound Oyster Creek Bridge.

Detours will be as follows:

Southbound traffic will exit to the frontage road toward Highway 6 and be allowed to re-enter Highway 59 before Highway 6.

Northbound traffic will exit to the frontage road toward Williams Trace Boulevard and be allowed to re-enter Highway 59 before Williams Trace Boulevard.

The City of Sugar Land is asking residents to be mindful of work crews, expect traffic delays, and when possible, avoid the area to prevent traffic congestion.

TxDOT started a 13-month-long reconstruction project on the main lanes of the Highway 59 bridge at Oyster Creek. Find out more about the project here.