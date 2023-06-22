82º

IH-10 Katy at Hogan Street shut down due to crash involving trailer hauling machinery

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

IH-10 Katy at Hogan Street shut down due crash involving trailer hauling machinery (HCSO)

HOUSTON – IH-10 Katy westbound at IH-45 Gulf/ Hogan Street is shut down due to a crash involving a trailer hauling machinery Thursday, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred at around 7:10 a.m.

Sheriff Gonzalez said both HCSO and the officers with the Houston Police Department are at the scene.

Authorities are estimating the roadway will be closed for one to two hours due to heavy debris from the load.

Drivers are urged to take 45 northbound, exit Main Street or take North Loop W. All of the lanes will be shut down once another heavy-duty wrecker arrives.

