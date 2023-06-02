73º

LIVE

Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: All northbound lanes at I-45 North near W. Mt. Houston shut down to major crash involving HAZMAT spill

MAP: Track traffic conditions, delays right now

Tags: Local, Houston, traffic
I-45 North near Mt. Houston (Houston Transtar)

HOUSTON – All mainlanes at I-45 North Freeway northbound near West Mount Houston are shut down due to a major crash and a HAZMAT spill, according to Houston Police Department.

The crash was reported on Houston TranStar at 4:53 a.m.

At this time, no injuries were reported.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

For more details, go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.