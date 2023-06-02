TRAFFIC ALERT: All northbound lanes at I-45 North near W. Mt. Houston shut down to major crash involving HAZMAT spill

HOUSTON – All mainlanes at I-45 North Freeway northbound near West Mount Houston are shut down due to a major crash and a HAZMAT spill, according to Houston Police Department.

The crash was reported on Houston TranStar at 4:53 a.m.

At this time, no injuries were reported.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

Freeway Closure: North has the northbound lanes of the North Fwy at W Mt Houston shutdown due to a major crash and HAZMAT spill. #houtraffic CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 2, 2023

For more details, go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.