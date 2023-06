IH-69 Eastex at San Jacinto River shut down due to 18-wheeler crash

HOUSTON – IH-69 Eastex northbound at San Jacinto River is shut down due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler Thursday.

According to TranStar, the big rig was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The right shoulder, right lane and two center lanes are closed as authorities work to clear the roadway.

See the interactive traffic map below for alternate routes: