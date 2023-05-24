Effort to kill state vehicle safety inspections advances in Texas Senate: What this could mean for drivers

AUSTIN – The Texas Senate has voted 20-11 to advance a bill that would kill vehicle safety inspections but an amendment would push back the end of inspections by two years, a report said.

NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reported that some Republican lawmakers have tried for years to get rid of Texas’ inspection program, saying inspections are “an inconvenience to drivers and do not improve road safety.”

However, some lawmakers believe that if vehicle safety inspections aren’t required, drivers’ lives are at stake.

“It found that states that have vehicle safety inspections have 5.5% fewer fatalities per year than states that don’t have inspection programs. In Texas that’s 261 dead people every single year,” Sen. Nathan Johnson (D-Dallas) is quoted saying by NBC 5.

The amended bill is reportedly supposed to go back to the House for further consideration.

NBC 5 reported that if the state officially decides to eliminate safety inspections, drivers in major urban areas would still need annual emissions inspections, which are mandated under federal regulations.

During the 2017 legislative session, Sen. Don Huffines (R-Dallas) stated that “Vehicle inspections do not make our roads safer — it’s just a tax.”

“It’s over 50,000 people a day, seven days a week that have to do this,” Huffines told reporters after a vote for Senate Bill 1588, which, at the time, passed 27 to 4.