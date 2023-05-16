Harris County Pct. 4 deputy constable hits, kills man running near Beltway 8 North at Hardy Toll Road: Authorities

HOUSTON – A man was hit and killed by a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable while running across the road near Beltway 8 North eastbound at Hardy Toll Road Tuesday, authorities said.

It happened at around 6 a.m. The victim is a man in his late 20s.

According to Pct. 4 Captain James Blackledge, the man was walking on the inside shoulder of the feeder road and ran in front of the deputy constable’s patrol vehicle. The man died at the scene.

“Rightfully, he’s shaken up,” Blackledge said. “What it looks like is the guy ran out in front of him, so he’s visibly shaken. He’s very upset, just as I would hope any other person should be or would be.”

Blackledge said there isn’t much visibility in the area where the crash occurred.

Three frontage road lanes are closed as a result of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route as delays are expected.