Construction closes down lanes, causes traffic delays on I-45 Gulf Freeway at Griggs to Wayside

HOUSTON – Lane closures on I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound at Griggs to Wayside are the cause of major traffic delays Monday, according to TranStar.

The closures, which are happening because of construction, went into effect on Sunday at 6 a.m.

As of now, two mainlanes and the right shoulder are shut down.

