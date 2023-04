Overturned 18-wheeler on Independence at SH-225 in La Porte causes major traffic delays

LA PORTE, Texas – An overturned 18-wheeler is causing major traffic delays on Independence at SH-225, according to the La Porte Office of Emergency Management.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes as crews are working to transport product from the tanker to a new one.

It’s unclear how long the traffic delays will persist.

Officials said traffic congestion is being managed by the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office and TxDOT.