Roadway issue on US 59 southbound at Rankin Road may cause tire damage: What we know

Roadway issue on US 59 southbound at Rankin Road may cause tire damage

HOUSTON – A roadway issue on U.S. 59 southbound at Rankin Road may cause damage to tires, according to the Houston Police Department.

The issue stems from damage on the pavement, police said. Drivers are experiencing delays in the area.

U.S. 59 (southbound) @ Rankin Road, damage to roadway may cause tire damage. Exercise caution. Expect delays. #houtraffic



CC1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 22, 2023

Police are urging drivers to exercise caution as they travel.

Watch live updates on alternate routes and traffic in the media player below.