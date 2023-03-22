Roadway issue on US 59 southbound at Rankin Road may cause tire damage: What we know

HOUSTON – A roadway issue on U.S. 59 southbound at Rankin Road may cause damage to tires, according to the Houston Police Department.
The issue stems from damage on the pavement, police said. Drivers are experiencing delays in the area.
U.S. 59 (southbound) @ Rankin Road, damage to roadway may cause tire damage. Exercise caution. Expect delays. #houtraffic— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 22, 2023
Police are urging drivers to exercise caution as they travel.
