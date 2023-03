One person has died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle Wednesday, the Houston Police Department said.

The crash happened in the 9900 block of Westheimer around 4:19 a.m.

According to HPD, a gray car was also involved in the crash.

Police have not said which vehicle the victim was in or how the crash occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.