Re-route, drivers: Crash involving 18-wheeler closes intersection of FM-1093 Fulshear and FM-1463, authorities say

FULSHEAR, Texas – A crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle closed the intersection of FM-1093 and FM-1463 in both directions Tuesday, authorities said.

The Fulshear Police Department said officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety are working the crash. TxDOT and CenterPoint are reportedly en route.

According to Fulshear PD, eastbound traffic on FM-1093 detoured at Cross Creek Ranch. Northbound traffic on 359 detoured at Fulshear-Gaston. Westbound traffic on FM-1093 detoured east of the Walmart.

Drivers are urged to avoid the intersection at this time as traffic delays are underway.