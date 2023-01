HOUSTON – An 18-wheeler that crashed on I-10 Katy Freeway westbound has shut down several lanes near Taylor Street.

Truck crash on I-10 Katy Freeway near Taylor (Houston TranStar)

Camera footage from Houston TranStar shows two right lanes blocked on I-10 and an entrance ramp from I-45 North Freeway are blocked off as crews clear the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.