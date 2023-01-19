Man fatally struck while attempting to cross Highway 6 at Settlers Way, southbound lanes closed: Sugar Land PD

SUGAR LAND, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was hit and killed while attempting to cross Highway 6 at Settlers Way, officers with the Sugar Land Police Department said.

It happened around 5:27 a.m. while the man was attempting to cross the highway.

Officers said the man was struck by a truck and the driver stayed at the scene.

According to police, lane closures at the intersection are expected for an extended period of time as officers investigate.

Check here for real-time traffic updates in this area.