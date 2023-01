Major crash on Tomball Parkway at southbound feeder and Decker Prairie causing delays, Pct. 4 says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A major crash on Tomball Parkway at the southbound feeder and Decker Prairie is causing major traffic delays Thursday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

A constable deputy reportedly has one suspect detained after the suspect attempted to steal a victim’s vehicle who was passing by the crash, Precinct 4 said.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route as delays are expected at this time.