TRAFFIC ALERT: I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound near Almeda Genoa Road shut down due to 2-vehicle crash, police say

HOUSTON – All mainlanes at I-45 Gulf Freeway headed southbound are shut down near Almeda Genoa Road due to a two-vehicle crash, according to Houston police.

Authorities responded to the crash at around 8:05 a.m.

Gulf Freeway southbound shut down due to crash (Houston TranStar)

Police said at least one person was hurt, but their condition was unknown.

It’s unclear how long the lanes will be shut down. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

