HOUSTON – U.S. 59 Eastex Freeway northbound at I-45 has three lanes blocked after a multi-vehicle crash.

Authorities said to expect delays after the crash around 6:26 a.m. There’s no word yet on injuries or how long the crashes could affect traffic in the area.

