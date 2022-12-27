49º

Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: Outbound lanes on SH-225 shut down for two hours after 18-wheeler rollover crash

Tags: Local, Houston
KPRC

HOUSTON – All outbound lanes at 10009 Highway 225 are currently shut down due to an 18-wheeler rollover crash Tuesday afternoon, according to HPD.

Authorities said the outbound lanes will be shut down for about two hours for clean-up.

No injuries have been reported.

You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.