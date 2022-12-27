TRAFFIC ALERT: Outbound lanes on SH-225 shut down for two hours after 18-wheeler rollover crash

HOUSTON – All outbound lanes at 10009 Highway 225 are currently shut down due to an 18-wheeler rollover crash Tuesday afternoon, according to HPD.
Authorities said the outbound lanes will be shut down for about two hours for clean-up.
No injuries have been reported.
Eastside units are at the scene of a Crash w/ an 18-wheeler roll over at 10009 Hwy 225. Outbound lanes will be shut down for approx. 2 hours for clean-up. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 27, 2022
