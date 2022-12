BAYTOWN, Texas – Drivers are experiencing major delays on I-10 eastbound at N. Main Tuesday due to a crash, according to the Baytown Police Department.

According to Baytown PD, Life Flight had to be called after the crash occurred.

While the crash has cleared, police are still working to investigate what caused it.

Police said no other information is available at this time.

Find out more on this crash from KPRC 2′s Caroline Brown in the video player above.