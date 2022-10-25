TxDOT warns drivers ahead of shorter daylight hours

HOUSTON – It’s National Pedestrian Safety Month, and the Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers about the dangers of driving during the fall and winter months.

Fall and winter don’t only mean cooler temperatures, but we also get fewer hours of daylight and visibility becomes an issue, making it harder to spot pedestrians in the dark. It’s already tricky out there for pedestrians and cyclists to get around fast-moving traffic, but these driving dangers are amplified as we start to lose daylight earlier.

TxDOT wants to remind drivers and pedestrians to stay alert and watch out for each other. Pedestrian traffic deaths went up by 15% in Texas last year. The Lone Star State saw more than 5,000 traffic crashes involving pedestrians, and more than 800 of those crashes were deadly.

So drivers, here’s what you need to keep in mind:

Always stop for pedestrians in crosswalks— when it’s dark, it’s harder to see them crossing,

And your reaction time is key, so it’s imperative that you keep your full attention on the road and put your cell phones down.

When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians.

Be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles— be aware of students getting off the bus or people getting dropped off at their destination.

And stick to the posted speed limit-- in case you see someone unexpectedly cross the street.

The warning isn’t just for drivers-- pedestrians play a big role in maintaining safety