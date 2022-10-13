Ask 2: What’s causing traffic problems in Gulfton neighborhood?

HOUSTON – Question: “What’s causing traffic problems in the Gulfton neighborhood?”

Answer: According to the City of Houston’s Vision Zero initiative, this intersection is actually part of the city’s high injury network, meaning 60% of traffic deaths and serious injuries happen on these corridors.

Crews are hard at work, tackling safety issues along Hillcroft and Bellaire, and in the meantime, drivers are battling traffic delays because of lane closures.

Gulfton neighborhood residents and area drivers will see the following improvements when the project is complete:

New sidewalks

Safe crossings

Better bus stops

Protected bike lanes, and

Better street lighting

This project should be complete by 2024.