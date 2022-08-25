Ask 2: Why isn’t there a connection from the East Beltway to SH-225?

HOUSTON – Question: Roger Chapman’s question is, “Why is there NO exit from Beltway 8, to connect with SH-225 in Pasadena?”

Answer: According to the Harris County Toll Road Authority’s website, right now, drivers are experiencing major backups as they transit between the East Beltway and SH-225 because they have to stop at signalized intersections.

HCTRA is working right now to fix this with a new construction project aimed and building direct connectors. When the new $130 million direct connectors linking the East Beltway and SH-225 are done, it’ll allow drivers to connect between the two roads from Channelview, Pasadena and Deer Park areas so much easier.

The area has seen significant growth in recent years. Before, the amount of drivers needing to connect from the East Beltway to SH-225 was not significant enough to justify the need for this project. That has since changed. The final design has begun and construction is expected to kick of 2023.