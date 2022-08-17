TxDOT planning to raise Katy Freeway near White Oak Bayou

HOUSTON – Tens of thousands of drivers use the Katy Freeway everyday, and during major weather events like Harvey, we saw water from White Oak Bayou spill into the main lanes and flood I-10.

These main lanes of the Katy Freeway are notorious for going under water between the Heights Boulevard to I-45 over White Oak Bayou. Cars stalling out as they attempt to cross flooding waters is a typical occurrence along these two miles of highway.

The Texas Department of Transportation’s goal: Raise these lanes to prevent the highway from flooding and shutting down during major rain events.

Here’s how they’re going to do it:

Right now, we have five 12-foot wide lanes in each direction with 10-foot wide shoulders. The proposed project will basically keep this the same. The main difference is that the main lanes would be elevated above the White Oak Bayou flood plane.

Plus the addition of a 22-acre detention pond, plus 10-foot-wide lanes for pedestrians and cyclists, will help to connect to the existing White Oak Bayou Trail. The new shared path will be along White Oak Bayou between Studemont and I-45.

The Texas Department of Transportation expects to kick off the estimated $350 million dollar project by summer 2024.