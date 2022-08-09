METRORapid University Corridor: New faster connection

HOUSTON – METRO is answering their riders’ calls for better connectivity.

The METRORapid University Corridor Project will be a one-seat ride that could significantly improve the two-hour ride from the Westchase District all the way to Cashmere Gardens and connect students to Houston Community College, St. Thomas, University of Houston and Texas Southern University.

According to METRO Houston, “Part of the METRONext Moving Forward Plan, this project aims to develop a new METRORapid line running for 25.3 miles. The line would operate in a dedicated, transit-only lane to move through traffic.”

The University Corridor begins at the Westchase Park & Ride near the intersection of the Westpark Tollway and the Sam Houston Tollway. It ends at Tidwell Transit Center, near the intersection of Tidwell Road and U.S. Highway 59, METRO Houston said.

Construction is set to start in 2025 with the hopes to be up and running by 2028.