Ask 2: Lane markings on Katy Freeway are hard to see. How do I report this?

HOUSTON – Question: Lane markings on Katy Freeway are hard to see. How do I report this?

Answer: During heavy rain, foggy conditions or simply driving at night, lane markings keep drivers safe, but what if you can’t see them? How do you report this? Well, this is exactly what our viewer Paul is battling during his early morning drive on the Katy Freeway near Bunker Hill.

Marking durability is affected by material characteristics, heavy traffic, weather, and location. Highway lane markings need to be maintained and the Texas Department of Transportation needs your help reporting this issue from time to time.

This is how you do it:

You file a report on TXDOT’s web page, go to contact us,

Click on road needs repair

Find the highway you want to report on the map

Select “lane marking issue”

Remember for any city road lane markings or other issues, the City of Houston handles this not TxDOT and you can report your issue by calling 3-1-1.