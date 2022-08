All lanes blocked on Katy Freeway eastbound at Silber after deadly crash involving motorcyclist, police say

HOUSTON – All lanes on Katy Freeway eastbound near Silber are closed following a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist Thursday, authorities said.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said the crash happened around 5:38 a.m.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route as heavy traffic delays are expected in the area.