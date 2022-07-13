1 killed during head-on collision involving Brazoria County deputy on Highway 332 at Elm Street: Authorities

LAKE JACKSON, Texas – A fatal two-vehicle crash involving a Brazoria County sheriff’s deputy shut down the main lanes of Highway 332 at Elm Street in Brazoria Wednesday, authorities said.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. when investigators said an on-duty deputy was in a major head-on vehicle collision on SH 332 in Lake Jackson, Texas.

The deputy, who was in a marked 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital by an ambulance and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, Lt. Ian Patin with Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said.

Patin said the other vehicle involved, a black Ford sedan, was occupied by two males. The driver of the Ford sedan was transported by a medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital and is listed in critical condition, deputies said. According to investigators, the passenger of the Ford sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the Ford sedan was traveling in the wrong direction at the time of the crash.

A third vehicle that was not involved in the initial impact sustained minor damage and the uninjured driver was interviewed and released at the scene, investigators said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will be further investigating this crash.