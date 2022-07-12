New MKT Trail spur connector linking folks to miles of hike, bike trails

HOUSTON – A new hike and bike trail is coming to the Heights called the Missouri Kansas Texas Trail Spur Connector, linking folks from the MKT Hike and Bike Trail to Stude Park.
Quick Facts:
- What is the purpose of this project?
- It will provide the link from MKT Hike and Bike Trail to Stude Park, connecting a dead-end under Studemont Street. This trail connection is one of the last critical pieces needed for the White Oak Bayou/ MKT Hike and bike system.
- How much will this project cost?
- The roughly $1.2 million project is estimated to be complete by mid-July 2022.
- Were there delays in the schedule?
- The contractor had some delays with permits at the start of the project timeline. The team is working full force to finish the project by mid-July 2022.
- What will the new trail look like?
- The new concrete path will be 850 feet long and 10 feet wide.
