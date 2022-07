Overturned 18-wheeler blocks lanes on Katy Freeway at SH-99, TranStar says

HOUSTON – An overturned 18-wheeler has blocked the connector ramps of SH-99 towards Katy Freeway, TranStar says.

KPRC 2 Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes said the problem is on the northbound connector of SH-99 that takes you towards the Katy Freeway inbound lanes.

The southbound connector of 99 towards Katy Freeway inbound is closed as well as a precaution.

Traffic delays are expected as drivers travel inbound.