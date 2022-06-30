4th of July Travel breakdown

HOUSTON – We’re breaking records when it comes to travel this Fourth of July weekend. Here’s everything you need to know, whether you’re hitting the road or flying high in the sky this Independence Day.

Road Travel

According to AAA Texas, 42 million people will hit the road this July 4th holiday weekend, setting new records despite high gas prices being up by 3% percent compared to last year. Right here in Texas, more than 3 million will hit the road. These numbers are the highest AAA Texas has ever predicted.

Thursday, June 30, and Friday, July 1, afternoon drivers will see the busiest traffic.

July 4 between 9 and 10 p.m. will be the most dangerous time to drive, according to experts.

Flights

Catching a flight instead? There’s lots of airport and roadway construction at Bush Airport, so here are some pointers to keep in mind to make your flight on time.

Now, whether you’re flying out of Bush or Hobby airports, it’s always important to make sure you leave early with plenty of time. Airports see the busiest traffic during holiday weekends, so expect added traffic.

Timing:

Due to ongoing airport construction, customers are encouraged to add extra time to their travel plans.

Traffic peaks occur between 5-8 p.m. daily, particularly on North and South Terminal Roads (i.e., entering and exiting the airport).

Please check the United app or united.com for flight updates.

Parking Garages:

The Terminal E check-in lobby and parking garage are closed to support the airport’s renovation of the new Terminal D and E international lobbies.

The Terminal C parking garage is open, but do anticipate high parking volumes – plan ahead and reserve parking online at visit www.fly2houston.com/parking

Check-in Recommendations:

For United flights departing from Terminals A and B, customers can check in and access gates via Terminal B.

For United flights departing from Terminals C and E, customer can check in and access gates via Terminal C.

For United flights departing from Terminal D, customer can check-in and access gates via Terminal D.

As always, we want to remind you to be safe and drink responsibly. Plan your ride home from your celebrations now. Every day, about 32 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that’s one person every 45 minutes and these numbers are amplified during big holiday events like the 4th of July. Click here, to find resources that can help you find a sober ride home.