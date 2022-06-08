Destination Trail: New 31 mile hike, bike trail system

HOUSTON – Can you imagine hiking or biking for 31 uninterrupted trail miles, with no vehicular traffic? Well, Harris County, along with the Harris County Toll Road Authority, is introducing the Destination Trail: a 31-mile proposed hike and bike trail within Harris County featuring countless historic and culturally significant sites and connecting the cities of Houston, South Houston, and Webster.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Destination Trail is approximately 31 miles

Nearly 270,000 people live within a mile of the Destination Trail

At least 17 schools are within walking distance (.25 miles) from the Destination Trail

25 parks are within walking distance (.25) from The Destination Trail

The trail is divided into five segments: Segment 1 (Current Segment) : Emancipation park to Mason Park along the existing Columbia Tap Trail and Brays Bayou Trail (9.7 miles) Segment 2 : Mason Park to Sims Bayou (2.3 miles) Segment 3a : Sims Bayou to FM 1959 (9 miles) Segment 3b: FM 1959 to Clear Creek (7.5 miles) Segment 4 : Emancipation Park to Bethel Baptist Church (2.5 miles)



According to the Destination Trail website, “The trail uses several miles of existing trails and bikeways like the Brays Bayou and Columbia Tap trails in Segment 1, while also proposing new places to ride in Segment 2, 3a, and 3b moving south towards the Harris County line. Each segment presents new challenges and opportunities to help Harris County residents get where they need to go by foot, bike, scooter, or wheelchair.”

Project engineers are asking residents to complete a survey to tell them more about their ideas, concerns, and preferences for solutions. Click here to take the survey and share your input.