TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency repairs underway at Eastex Freeway near 610 North Loop due to damage caused by heavy truck crash

Emergency repairs underway after a heavy truck crashed into a barrier wall, damaging it, according to TxDOT

The southbound connector ramp at the I-69 Eastex Freeway headed toward 610 North Loop is closed due to emergency repairs that stemmed from a major crash involving a heavy truck.

According to TxDOT’s Twitter page, crews are on the scene repairing a barrier wall that was damaged by the heavy truck.

Crews continue repairs this morning on the I-69 Eastex southbound connector ramp to I-610 North Loop eastbound after a heavy truck damaged a section of barrier wall yesterday. The ramp remains closed until repairs are completed. Crews are working to have it back open today. pic.twitter.com/PjzmmSsbTn — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) June 3, 2022

Officials said the ramp will be closed until the repairs are complete. The ramp is expected to reopen sometime later this Friday.

Due to the nature of the work, authorities have shut down all mainlanes of I-69 northbound near the 610 North Loop.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

No injuries were reported in the crash.