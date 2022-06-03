77º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency repairs underway at Eastex Freeway near 610 North Loop due to damage caused by heavy truck crash

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Traffic, Traffic Alert, Eastex Freeway
Emergency repairs underway after a heavy truck crashed into a barrier wall, damaging it, according to TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation-Houston Division)

The southbound connector ramp at the I-69 Eastex Freeway headed toward 610 North Loop is closed due to emergency repairs that stemmed from a major crash involving a heavy truck.

According to TxDOT’s Twitter page, crews are on the scene repairing a barrier wall that was damaged by the heavy truck.

Officials said the ramp will be closed until the repairs are complete. The ramp is expected to reopen sometime later this Friday.

Due to the nature of the work, authorities have shut down all mainlanes of I-69 northbound near the 610 North Loop.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email