TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash closes several northbound lanes on I-45 at Parramatta Lane in N. Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY – Authorities are responding to the scene of a major crash on the North Freeway where a car crashed into a concrete barrier after being involved in a wreck.
According to information from Precinct 4, EMS has arrived on the scene and crews are working to clear the area.
SKY 2 was above the scene, where video captured a white car and a black truck which both appeared to have damage.
The current condition of the two drivers remains unknown.
Drivers in the area should avoid this part of the roadway.
