TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash closes several northbound lanes on I-45 at Parramatta Lane in N. Harris County

Major crash closes several northbound lanes on I-45 at Parramatta Lane in N. Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY – Authorities are responding to the scene of a major crash on the North Freeway where a car crashed into a concrete barrier after being involved in a wreck.

Major crash closes several northbound lanes on I-45 at Parramatta Lane in N. Harris County (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

According to information from Precinct 4, EMS has arrived on the scene and crews are working to clear the area.

SKY 2 was above the scene, where video captured a white car and a black truck which both appeared to have damage.

Major crash closes several northbound lanes on I-45 at Parramatta Lane in N. Harris County (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The current condition of the two drivers remains unknown.

Drivers in the area should avoid this part of the roadway.

You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.