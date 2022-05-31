Grand Parkway toll fees: How much will your ride cost?

HOUSTON – Everyone enjoyed the free ride on the new stretch of tollway of the Grand Parkway when it opened in May, but now, that free ride has come to an end.

The new 53-mile stretch will take you from the Eastex near New Caney to I-10 in Mont Belvieu and from Beach City to 146 in Baytown.

Segment H is 23 miles long and it connects drivers from New Caney to Highway 90. First toll: $1.90 Second toll: West of Wolf Trot, and it’ll cost you $3.29.

Segment I-1 is close to 15 miles long, traveling between Highway 90 and I-10 East into Mont Belvieu. Tollbooth: north of SH-146 and it’ll cost $3.32.

Segment I-2 is approximately 14.8 miles of roadway that extends from I-10 south to SH-146 in Chambers County If you exit towards Baytown, that exit ramp at 565 will cost you .65 cents.

You’ll end up paying roughly $11 each way driving on 99 from Spring into Baytown.

Get a full list of toll fees on the new section of Grand Parkway here, including prices for entrance and exit ramps.

Ultimately, it’s up to the driver on how they opt to use the new section of Grand Parkway, but for now, the Texas Department of Transportation says drivers have an additional option that provides a means of bypassing roads that already see heavy traffic.