Northbound lanes of Eastex Freeway at Aldine Bender shut down due to fatal crash, HPD says

HOUSTON – A fatal crash has caused a closure in the northbound lanes of Eastex Freeway at Aldine Bender Thursday, Houston police said.

The crash happened around 5:23 a.m.

Officers said traffic delays are expected in the area.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.