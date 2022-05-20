Houston’s biggest road projects: The Grand Parkway

Texas State Highway 99, The Grand Parkway

HOUSTON – The Grand Parkway is used by thousands every day. It’s a 184-mile toll road connecting seven counties around Houston. With construction in northeast Houston coming to an end as the new stretch of pavement from New Caney down to Dayton opened on Thursday, May 19, the vision of creating the largest loop in the country is becoming reality.

It was closed for most of the morning hours of Thursday because several approvals needed to happen before crews gradually opened the highway. Once open, folks can use it for free until the tolls begin at midnight on Saturday, May 21.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Wednesday, May 18, but it was still considered a construction zone until lanes opened on Thursday.

Work started on this section of the tollway, segments H, I-1, and I-2, back in 2018, and residents in the area are thrilled to see it finally open, with comments on Facebook reading:

“...Woooo Hooooo best news I’ve heard all day! I go that way tomorrow so hope it helps!”- Wendy Foster

“I’m so excited! We travel north to Hwy 59 and I45 often. This will cut our travel time for sure!”- Karen Browne Johnson

This project spans from Harris, Montgomery, Liberty and Chambers county, marking the continuation of the construction of this 184-mile highway loop around the Greater Houston area. The total cost of the project is $1.28 billion.

It is the outer-most loop around the metro area, with construction that has been ongoing for the past two decades. The project was first conceptualized in the early 1960s. It is divided into eleven segments, the first of which opened on August 31, 1994. That first section, Segment D, extends from the Southwest Freeway to the Katy Freeway on Houston’s southwest side.

When complete, the Grand Parkway will be 180 miles long. Here is the current status for each of the various segments: