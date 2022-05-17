Woman transported to hospital after being ejected from vehicle on US-59 at Bissonnet

HOUSTON – A woman was transported to the hospital after being ejected from her vehicle on the Southwest Freeway at Bissonnet Tuesday afternoon.

Houston Transtar reported the crash, which briefly shut down all southbound mainlanes.

The woman was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in an unknown condition.

It’s not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. Houston police are investigating.

Drivers can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.