3-vehicle crash involving oil spill on IH-610 North Loop westbound at Hirsch Road causing delays, police say

HOUSTON – A crash involving three vehicles is causing delays at IH-610 North Loop westbound at Hirsch Road Thursday, police said.

It happened around 4:05 a.m.

According to Transtar, the crash was caused by an oil spill on the road.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route due to heavy traffic delays in the area.