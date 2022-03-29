Southbound feeder of North Freeway shut down at Cypress Creek Bridge

SPRING, Texas – According to residents in the Enchanted Oaks neighborhood, the Cypress Creek Bridge closure off of I-45 was something they did not see coming.

A press release sent out by Harris County Precinct 4 said there will be traffic control at the intersection of I-45 and Cypresswood, forcing drivers to get on the southbound main lanes at the Cypresswood entrance. This is the latest update on this construction closure causing massive headaches to area residents, and it has significantly increased traffic in the area. Area residents were having a really hard time because, up until last week, folks were able to continue driving on the southbound feeder up until Enchanted Oaks Drive, and that is when drivers would drive through the neighborhood and cut through those streets at high speeds.

Enchanted Oaks resident Valeri Okland-Martin says, “Yeah, this has been a complete nightmare. In a matter of a day’s worth of time, no one was informed and traffic was insane.”

This closure will be in place for a long time, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. In fact, there is no solid timeline for the reconstruction of the bridge, but once demolition starts, it should take about a couple of years to finish.

Here is a look at what residents are saying about this closure: