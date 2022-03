Authorities said the Highway 105 overpass between Cleveland and Cut and Shoot is closed and will be most of Friday morning after a fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler.

Investigators said an 18-wheeler crashed into a bridge wall, rolled over and caught fire.

According to authorities, the truck was loaded with close to 40,000 lbs. of garbage.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.