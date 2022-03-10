Here's the game plan for Spring Break traffic

HOUSTON – Spring Break is just around the corner and folks should expect a lot of traffic and major demand for parking spaces especially within a five-mile radius of the Texas Medical Center. So to help traffic flow smoothly, here’s your game plan for a successful Spring Break.

Here are some of the city’s hot spots where more than 350,000 people are expected to visit:

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG

Hermann Park

Houston Zoo

The Museum District

That’s why it’s important to know before you go that many of these locations have their own parking lots but they fill up quickly!

When the Herman Park parking lot gets full, the city will close Herman Park Drive southbound at Fannin and Herman Park Drive northbound at Cambridge. Cambridge northbound at MacGregor will also be closed at this time.

Drivers should be aware: Herman Park Drive southbound at Caroline will shut down until March 20th.

Drivers heading out on your regular commutes into work can expect extra traffic on SH-288, the Southwest Freeway and the West and South Loops. The City of Houston released a detailed list of driving options for those headed to Houston’s top hot spots:

Traveling from TX-288 South to:

Museum District Exit Calumet St. / Binz St. and go west

Hermann Park / Zoo Exit N MacGregor Way / S MacGregor Way and take MacGregor / Braeswood west for parking in the TMC or take MacGregor west and Almeda north for parking in Midtown / Downtown

Texas Medical Center Exit Holcombe Blvd / Old Spanish Trail and take Holcombe west



Traveling from TX-288 North to:

Ad

Texas Medical Center Exit Yellowstone Blvd. and take Holcombe west

Hermann Park / Zoo Exit N MacGregor Way / S MacGregor Way and take MacGregor / Braeswood west for parking in the TMC or take MacGregor west and Almeda north for parking in Midtown / Downtown

Museum District Exit Binz St. / Calumet St. and take Binz west



Traveling from I-610 East to:

Texas Medical Center Merge onto TX-288 N and Exit Yellowstone Blvd and take Holcombe west. Exit Main, head north, cross Holcombe to John Freeman Blvd.

Hermann Park / Zoo Merge onto TX-288 N and Exit N MacGregor Way / S MacGregor Way and take MacGregor / Braeswood west for parking in the TMC or take MacGregor west and Almeda north for parking in Midtown / Downtown

Museum District Merge onto TX-288 N and Exit Binz St / Calumet St and take Binz west



Traveling from US 59 North to:

Museum District Exit Main St and proceed south to Southmore. Merge onto TX-288 S and Exit Calumet St / Binz St and take Binz west

Hermann Park / Zoo Exit Richmond Ave / Downtown for parking in Midtown / Downtown. Merge onto TX-288 S and Exit N MacGregor Way / S MacGregor Way and take MacGregor / Braeswood west for parking in the TMC or take MacGregor west and Almeda north for parking in Midtown / Downtown

Texas Medical Center Merge onto TX-288 S and Exit Holcombe Blvd / Old Spanish Trail and take Holcombe west



Traveling from US 59 South to:

Hermann Park / Zoo Merge onto TX-288 S and Exit N MacGregor Way / S MacGregor Way and take MacGregor / Braeswood west for parking in the TMC or take MacGregor west and Almeda north for parking in Midtown / Downtown

Museum District Exit Fannin St and proceed south. Merge onto TX-288 S and Calumet St / Binz St and take Binz west

Texas Medical Center Merge onto TX-288 S and Exit Holcombe Blvd / Old Spanish Trail and take Holcombe west



Parking Options